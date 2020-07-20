By using our website you agree to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.
Saxo's TradingFloor has moved house. You can find expert insights and market analysis here at the trade inspiration hub.

Trade inspiration

Get the information and insights that matter to your trading strategy, courtesy of the SaxoStrats. Our expert team provides daily commentary and in-depth analysis across the global markets.

  Equities

    Find updates on the trends shaping the equity markets.

  Forex

    See the impact of geopolitical developments on currency values.

  Bonds

    Navigate the bond market's turns with the help of top-tier analysis.

  Commodities

    Plan your position in the commodities markets with expert insights.

Latest news

  • Equities

    Eyeing jobless claims, Aus deficit and geopolitics

    Eleanor Creagh

    Australian Market Strategist

    Jobless claims, geopolitics and Australia's economic update in focus
  • Equities

    Twitter 2Q Earnings due BEFORE US Mkt Open

    Kay Van-Petersen

    Global Macro Strategist

    Erns Watch aims to highlight some of the key names that are in heavy rotation on investors' radars. ...
  • Macro

    Russia : Arguments against another CBR rate cut in July

    Christopher Dembik

    Head of Macro Analysis

    At 1030GMT on Friday, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) is expected to announce its latest monetary p...
  • Equities

    Tesla's 2Q Earnings due AfterMkt Wed 22 Jul 20

    Kay Van-Petersen

    Global Macro Strategist

    Erns Watch aims to highlight some of the key names that are in heavy rotation on investors' radars. ...
  • Macro

    Macro Dragon: Re-Up Part IV-B... Higher Probability Pathways...

    Kay Van-Petersen

    Global Macro Strategist

    Macro Dragon = Cross-Asset Daily Views that could cover anything from tactical positioning, to long-...
  • Macro

    Monthly Macro Outlook: Getting things done

    Christopher Dembik

    Head of Macro Analysis

    The COVID-19 has left deep market scars. Among the main global indexes, only U.S. indexes are in pos...
  • Equities

    ASX 200 gives tick of approval to fiscal stimulus extensions

    Eleanor Creagh

    Australian Market Strategist

    After a lacklustre start to the week, Asia is firmly risk on, following a strong lead from Wall Stre...
  • Macro

    Macro Dragon: Re-Up Part IV-A... Higher Probability Pathways...

    Kay Van-Petersen

    Global Macro Strategist

    Macro Dragon = Cross-Asset Daily Views that could cover anything from tactical positioning, to long-...
  • Macro

    EUCO: No Hamilton moment but a great telenovela

    Christopher Dembik

    Head of Macro Analysis

    The EUCO meeting will resume today at 4.00 pm (Brussels time). We expect a deal will ultimately be r...
  • Equities

    Equities Watch WK #30: TSLA, MSFT, TWTR, SNAP, UBS...

    Kay Van-Petersen

    Global Macro Strategist

    Equities Watch Highlights some of the key equity earnings due
Democratising trading
and investment for
more than 25 years.

